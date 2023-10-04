Nintendo has revealed the date on which Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will cease the online service of its two next-generation consoles, certifying their definitive end.

Nintendo Switch is becoming one of the most successful generations in the entire history of Nintendo, so the big N already aims to make it the best-selling console of all time. To date, the hybrid machine has more than 125 million consoles sold, while the landing of its successor, Nintendo Switch 2, is already being prepared. With this, it seems that both consoles will coexist for a while, although for those in Kyoto It is time to close stages, so They have already set a date for the official end of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

In this way, as the Japanese company has confirmed, Starting next April 2024, the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U servers will be closed. Thus, it will be the moment in which the big N will permanently stop supporting both consoles, closing the cycle with both in order to continue offering all the support to the current generation and the one that will start in 2024. In fact, it is a rather curious date, since it is said that The official presentation of Nintendo Switch 2 should take place in March of the aforementioned yearso it would coincide with the beginning of Nintendo’s efforts to support the next generation.

To go into more detail in this regard, Nintendo clarifies that the closure of the online functions of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U are focused on the end of online multiplayer, internet rankings and data distributionalthough applications such as Pokémon Bank will remain active on both consoles.

Nintendo Switch will continue to receive exclusive games until March 2025

Nintendo is betting really hard right now on close the large Nintendo Switch catalogsomething that the company’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, wanted to reaffirm, confirming that they will continue to support the hybrid console with exclusive games until March 2025. “We continue to work on Nintendo Switch software for the fiscal year ending in March 2025. We will maintain the inertia to expand the Switch business,” declared the manager.

In this way, with the definitive closure of the online services of Nintendo 3DS and Wii Uthe Japanese company will focus on Nintendo Switch and its successorwhich will occupy the medium and long-term future of the company.

