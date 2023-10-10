San Francisco is dominating this start to the season. Phila – the only other undefeated – the only alternative in the NFC. New England in disarray after 0-34 at home

Only two certainties after 5 days (last night Las Vegas beat Green Bay on Monday Night): San Francisco is – as they say in the USA – head and shoulders above the others. And Phila seems to be the only one capable of giving him a hard time in the NFC. The way the Niners smacked the Cowboys around leaves no room for interpretation. Brock Purdy has even entered the list of candidates for the MVP award (one betting site gives him 7: 1), he seems to have ice in his veins. One Sunday Christian McCaffrey scores 4 touchdowns, the next George Kittle 3. The Niners scored 30 points in 8 straight regular season games, fifth longest streak ever. Only injuries can stop them. But that’s a crazy variable that applies to everyone. The Eagles defeated the good Rams, who with the return of Cooper Kupp and the emerging Puka Nacua, have a tandem of top-notch receivers. They are undefeated like the 49ers, the only two in the league with zero defeats.

in the second row

—

Behind the magnificent two there is a small group of teams that are not without flaws. Buffalo fell in London with the Jags and may as well stay there. But after losing Tre’Davious White – the cornerstone of the secondary (they signed the veteran Josh Norman to take cover) – due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, he will now also have to do without linebacker Matt Milano for the rest of the season, who broke his leg with knee ligament involvement, and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (pectoral tear). And we return to the discussion above. In the end – as in Highlander – there will only be one (or one) left, and it is often the healthiest. Miami didn’t enchant with the Giants but it raised its head again and remains a contender. Also because rookie De’Von Achane is a phenomenon. Nice fight in the 100 between him and Cheetah Tyreek Hill. And then there’s Detroit. The Lions are 4-1 in a division that it seems only they can lose. Often when there is so much anticipation around a team in the preseason – many even considered it a possible Super Bowl revelation – it ends badly. Instead, the Lions are living up to expectations. With Sam LaPorta, rookie tight end, who is making sparks. And then the usual Chiefs, even if they don’t enchant.

Once upon a time there was New England

—

The time has come to write the Patriots’ obituary. After the 38-3 of Dallas, here is the 34-0 at home with the Saints, not exactly a team. The Pats hadn’t lost consecutive games by at least 30 points since 1970, when they were called the Boston Patriots and played at Harvard Stadium. Mac Jones is a fish out of water and doesn’t seem salvageable. It’s time to say goodbye to Bill Belichick. Eternally grateful for the 6 Super Bowls, but the game seems to have surpassed it (otherwise known as stars and stripes). And above all the team doesn’t seem to follow him anymore. If you then add the injuries (Christian Gonzalez and Matt Judon were bloody losses on defense) and the very little talent they have on the roster, voila, you’re done. It would be better for him to tank and aim for Caleb Williams, the phenomenon QB from Southern California, very likely first choice in the next draft, who will still be rich in that role. For New England fans, the regret is not having built anything – on the contrary – after the divorce from Tom Brady.

Afc North

—

A day to remember for Lamar Jackson’s detractors, who was terrible in the Ravens’ defeat in Pittsburgh. It’s a division where “ancient” football is always played, that of 3 yards and a cloud of dust, as they used to say. And somehow the Steelers always manage to take these games home in the end. But Cleveland remains the favorite, even if the loss of Nick Chubb is very heavy.

The Super Bowl of the week

—

San Francisco – as widely said – and Kansas City. The Chiefs are not fully convincing, they have removed too much talent around Pat Mahomes and if Travis Kelce stops they will be in trouble. On Sunday the Chiefdome shook for a moment, then the tight end returned to the field and also scored. They remain the team to beat in the AFC, also because they often seem to play cat and mouse, pushing on the accelerator only when necessary.

