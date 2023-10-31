San Francisco’s third defeat in a row increases doubts about QB Purdy. While Burrow returns to the good times

Two clues are a coincidence, three are proof, wrote Agatha Christie. A verdict, we add. Not unappealable – for goodness sake, we are at the end of October – but the San Francisco 49ers, with their 3rd consecutive defeat, have certainly erased the certainties we had about them after 5 overwhelming games. And if in attack the return to earth of Brock Purdy (let’s not throw the cross on him though, he made a lot of mistakes but he is recoverable, despite his limitations) coincides with the heavy absences of Trent Williams and especially Deebo Samuel, the defense has no excuses. It’s also true that Sunday’s opponent – Cincinnati – was desperate and couldn’t fail again. Joe Burrow appears to finally be healthy and making a difference. The Bengals are now the team we expected to see at the start of the season. And they will probably be able to remain so until January.

Kc’s worst match

The day ended with Detroit’s success (26-14) over Las Vegas on Monday Night, a day in which Kansas City’s defeat in Denver stands out, measured by the value of the opponent, the Chiefs’ worst in the Mahomes era. Zero touchdowns against the same defense that had allowed 70 points to Miami. The fall ends Kansas City’s streak of victories over the Broncos at 16 (2965 days had passed since the last time) and the streak of divisional successes at 13. Ok, Mahomes was affected, but as the days go by, the main problem in attack becomes more and more evident, namely the alternatives to Travis Kelce (only 6 receptions for 58 yards). If you stop him, you stop the Chiefs. Let’s see if they will do something on the market before today’s deadline. Also because on Sunday in Frankfurt they play the big match of the eighth day against Miami.

injuries

They are part of the game, violent. Sunday took away Kirk Cousins ​​(Achilles tendon), the only receiver worthy of the name for the Patriots, Kendrick Bourne (cruciate), Grady Jarrett (also cruciate), captain of the Falcons defense, for the entire season. In addition to those who have yet to be evaluated: from Ja’Whaun Bentley to Matthew Stafford, from Kenny Pickett and Jalen Carter, from Drake London to Curtis Samuel. Cousins’ injury will have repercussions on the rest of the league because it is likely that the Vikings will now sell some big players (Justin Jefferson perhaps) giving up the season. Or maybe they could even decide to go in the opposite direction and get Ryan Tannehill from the Titans, now that Kentucky rookie Will Levis has made his dazzling debut.

Two broths

Bills (who take action by signing Leonard Fournette) and Eagles win. But doubts remain. And there are many. They have always been there on Buffalo. On Phila less. But by dint of saying “If they win now that they aren’t playing well, who knows when they’ll get going…” we’re reaching the halfway point of the season. Speaking of Eagles: AJ Brown is scary. Is he better or Tyreek Hill? Nice fight. Of course, the 1000 yards in 8 games of the Dolphins wide receiver are an incontrovertible fact and never seen in the Super Bowl era.

Go straight

The New York derby was the “Punt Horror Show”: 15 in the first half alone, which has never happened since 2000, or for as long as this statistic has been kept. Ok, it was raining cats and dogs, as they say in those parts (or if you prefer, God sends it as we say), but the match was unwatchable. Despite everything, the Jets with the victory are 4-3 and in the running for the playoffs.

Ravens

It’s time to take the Ravens seriously. The usual inveterate detractors of Lamar Jackson will say that in the playoffs he will do the usual damage, but since we cannot put his intentions on trial, we will limit ourselves to saying that he is now (and they are) playing at a high level. Arizona was certainly not a test, but next Sunday with a very solid Seattle it will be.

The Super Bowl of the week

Nice dilemma. San Francisco loses three in a row, so let’s say Eagles for this week. The Chiefs fall in the AFC, so we include Miami. Then they’ll see it in Frankfurt to decide who is the best.

October 31st – 10.27am

