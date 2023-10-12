Suara.com – Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip was truly indiscriminate. Nine UN staff were reported killed in the region.

This was stated by the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as posted on platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (11/10/2023). Nine UNRWA staff lost their lives as a result of Israeli military airstrikes since last Saturday.

UNRWA previously reported that four of its staff had died, but recently this increased to nine.

UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma said that four UNRWA staff had died in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Update on Day 5 of Israel vs Hamas War: 1,200 People Including 169 Zionist Soldiers Killed

“We have a lot of staff working with UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. We are the largest UN agency with 13 thousand staff. There are doctors, nurses, teachers, engineers, sanitation workers, drivers, logistics,” said Juliette Touma, praising the staff as heroes. without merit, in an interview with UN News.

As a result of Israel’s Hamas war, UNRWA was forced to reduce its operations in the Gaza Strip, such as closing food distribution centers. Schools closed, affecting 300 Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip.

He said there were 14 UN facilities affected by Israeli attacks due to air strikes. Juliette Touma said that UN facilities should be protected even during conflict.

Touma also reminded that the Gaza Strip has been blockaded for 16 years.

“Two-thirds of the people are poor, 1.2 million people depend on UNRWA aid, UNWRA food aid. The supply of electricity is very low and so is water. And the people cannot enter and leave Gaza freely,” said Touma.

Also Read: Former Adult Film Artist Mia Khalifa Fired by Playboy, China Supports Hamas Bombardment of Israel

He also emphasized the UN’s message for the conflict to stop immediately.

“Uncertainty, fear, sadness and grief. It’s time for all of this to end for everyone’s sake,” he stressed.