Let’s explain to you What to take into account when choosing which server to connect to when you are using a VPN. Whether with NordVPN or any of the other best VPN services, and beyond the features of each service, then there is the issue of the servers they include.

Because in the end, your experience can depend a lot on the server you have chosen, and depending on what you want you may have to look at things like its location or how saturated it is. And if you are already looking for more protection or privacy, you may also want to look at things like the protocol they use.

We are going to try all this summarize it as much as possible in a list where we will show you the things we recommend you pay attention to. We are going to try not to get too technical, so that any user, even if they have little experience, can know what to look for.

NordVPN with a 65% discount and 3 extra months

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

What to consider when choosing a VPN server

Next, we leave you the list in which we tell you What things should you pay attention to? when choosing a server within the VPN application. We will do it in a list format where we are going to tell you each element to pay attention to, and then we are going to explain it to you in a brief and understandable way.

Speed: Each server has a different speed, and therefore, using the same VPN and connecting from the same country you can have a higher or lower speed depending on each server. If you see that you are in one without much speed, you can change to another in the same region to find it to be faster. It is useful to do speed tests.

The traffic: Many VPN services will tell you if the servers are more or less saturated. Come on, if there is a lot of traffic or many people connected to them. The ideal is that you connect to one that is as unsaturated as possible.

The country: If you want to bypass your country’s censorship, you can get around it by connecting to servers in another country, although you must make sure it is a country that does not censor or is not blocked by certain services. And if you want to access a service or the content of a service that is available in a certain country, then look for a server within that country.

Number of servers in a country: It is also important to look at the number of servers that the country you want to connect to has. The more servers you have, the more the users who use them can be distributed, and the less saturation there will be on them. If you’re not looking for a specific country but rather a region, this may be something to look out for.

The VPN protocol: Many VPN services will allow you to configure the protocol to use on the servers. These protocols determine how information is transferred and encryption. For example, a TCP protocol is dedicated to transferring data in a proper manner, and UDP is dedicated to the transmission speed. There are also other protocols like Wireguard, NordLynx and others specific to each service that focus on cryptography and improving your privacy.

If you are looking for the best speed: The closer the server is to where you live, the more likely you are to have a faster connection speed. Therefore, if you are not concerned about the country in which you connect, it is advisable to search not only for the country, but also for the region of servers within that country that is closest to yours.

If you are looking for the greatest security and privacy: If you want to ensure you have a server with the greatest privacy and security possible, look for special servers that have Double VPN or Onion Over VPN technology, which are extra layers of security with which to hide the content of what you do on the Internet.

For P2P traffic: There are services that offer you specific servers for P2P, so that if you are going to use this technology to browse or download you can optimize the results.

Other specific settings: Depending on the VPN service you have contracted, it may offer you other specific configurations for specific use cases, or allow you to configure aspects such as the protocol to use. Look at all these options to find a more personalized experience.

Here, just remember that many of the things we have told you will be able to see or choose depending on the VPN service you have chosen. Each one has its own statistics, and also its own interfaces where they will show you more or less information. But generally, these are the main things to look for.

In Xataka Basics | How to use a VPN on Android: what it is and how to configure it