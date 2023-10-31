loading…

Israel is said to have a secret NILI unit formed by the Shin Bet and Mossad. The mission is to track down the Hamas officials behind the October 7 attack. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Media-media Israel reported that the Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security service) together with the Mossad intelligence service had formed a secret unit called NILI.

The unit was formed to track down top Hamas officials who organized the killing of more than 1,400 Israelis during the deadly attacks last October 7.

NILI is a Hebrew acronym for the Biblical phrase “Netzah Yisrael Lo Yeshaker” or “The Eternal One of Israel will not lie”.

To date, neither the existence nor activities of NILI have been confirmed by the Israeli government.

But Ahron Bregman, an Israeli political scientist at King’s College London who spent six years in the Israeli military service, is quite confident that such secret units do exist.

“Shin Bet together with Mossad formed a special operations center tasked with tracking and killing Hamas members who entered Israel and massacred Israeli citizens on October 7,” said Bregman.

“I know from trusted sources that this forum already exists,” he said, as quoted by France24, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

The creation of such a unit is not surprising, said Shahin Modarres, an Iranian and Israeli intelligence expert at The International Team for the Study of Security Verona (ITSS).

“The Mossad charter stipulates that its mission includes neutralizing threats to Israel and carrying out revenge,” he said.