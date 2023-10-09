Even though he emphatically no longer recognizes Lolly as a child, Nikita Mirzani still seems to mention his first child.

Through a recent live broadcast, Nikita Mirzani made another sarcasm.

Initially, he warned children to obey their parents, especially if they still depend on them for their living. If you don’t want to obey, don’t ask your parents too much.

“For the children out there who are not yet old enough, who might be watching. “If you don’t want to be regulated, don’t ask your parents for this,” said Nikita Mirzani, quoted from the Intense Investigation YouTube channel, Monday (9/10/2023).

Furthermore, this 37 year old woman believes that a child should just leave the house immediately if they don’t want to be controlled.

“Find your own money, run away from home, it’s better to run away! Than the edges are bigger (it gets worse). When I knew that, I put it back in my stomach!” he continued.

In a condescending tone, Nikita Mirzani then questioned the income that Lolly got from live or live broadcasts on TikTok.

According to him, Lolly’s income is not much from there, so it is impossible to rely on it to meet school or living costs in England.

“They say school fees come from live. How much does Live get? How much does Live TikTok get?” asked Nikita Mirzani.

“How much, huh? He never got a saweran like his mother, TikTok Universe, a lion. Never,” he said.