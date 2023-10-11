SUMEDANG VOICE – Circulating on social media, the socialite figure known as the Golden Queen Mira Hayati has bought Nikita Mirzani’s house for more than 11 billion.

Reporting from a video uploaded by @gossipnesia, Mira Hayati is seen at Nikita Mirzani’s house.

Mira Hayati was seen greeting the audience and said that after buying a car, this time she would buy Nikita Mirzani’s house, which costs almost 12 billion.

“Hello, yesterday we were just having fun buying a car, now we are just having fun buying a house,” said Mira, quoted from the Instagram account @gossipnesia, Wednesday (11/10/23).

“And what you want to buy is Nikita Mirzani’s house, and how do you deal?” Mira asked Nikita.

Lolly’s mother, who was wearing a gray dress, just laughed and shook hands with Mira Hayati.

“Deal, how much does it cost?” Mira asked.

“I was told earlier,” said Nikita Mirzani.

“Can I mention it?” Mira asked.

“Above 11 billion,” replied Nikmir.

“Over 11 billion, almost 12 billion,” explained Mira.

But apparently, this is only limited to content. Antonio Dedola’s ex-wife has clarified that the house is currently still legally hers and has not been sold to anyone.

“I didn’t buy my house from anyone, it’s just content, I just want to have content on it, usually I don’t want to,” explained the 37 year old woman.

Antonio Dedola’s ex-wife revealed that she only appreciates Mira and creates content together.

“Because I appreciate it. Why do you want to make content, so you ask him why, don’t ask me, if I just appreciate it now,” he explained again.

Asked about the reason why she wanted to feature Mira, known as the Golden Queen, the mother of three asked netizens to directly ask the person concerned.