DC shows why Nightwing became a better hero than the Dark Knight.

During the last years, Nightwing became an important figure in the DC Universe. The hero depended a lot on his relationships with other characters or equipment such as Teen Titans and the Titansbut lately, he finally managed to take his rightful place in the DC Universe. Dick Grayson has always been a leader, but he has never been on the level of DC’s popular Trinity which includes Superman, Batman y Wonder Woman. That changed when he saved the Multiverse from Deathstroke in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earthsand the Titans were in charge of defending the Tierra.

For a long time it was considered that Nightwing era inferior a Batmanbut that’s a totally wrong way to look at the Dark Knight’s disciple. Nightwing not only stepped out of Batman’s shadow years ago, but he’s also been a bigger hero for a while. Nightwing has managed to have a higher position in the superhero hierarchy of DC for many years.

Nightwing has always shown himself as a character strongly rooted in Batman figure. In fact, the history of DC was changed to always be Batman, taking up those old, happy-go-lucky Batman stories and making him the darkest, most disturbing Batman that had ever appeared in the comics. However, Nightwing suddenly became the opposite of that. Batman taught Nightwing everything he knows.but Nightwing he refused to become a younger version of Batman. Nightwing He would always be that circus kid who would be motivated by the pursuit of justice and not by the feeling of revenge.

It was at that moment when Nightwing found his place and got ahead of Batman. The Dark Knight always felt like a character that couldn’t evolve as he always ended up reverting back to his dark status quo no matter what anyone did with him. On the other hand, Nightwing It opened up the range of possibilities more and the creators had the freedom to turn the character into something new. Dick Grayson’s most momentous moment came on a much larger stage following Bruce Wayne’s return, when he took on the role of Batman for a short time.

The Dick Grayson Story reveals a character who made a big difference in Batman’s legacy. Dick Grayson brought Batman the radical change that allowed him to survive the Golden age and he was the first in a long time to have a companion at his side. Dick Grayson later revolutionized the figure of the teenage hero with Teen Titans and helped DC became a fighter again with the arrival of New Teen Titans. Dick Grayson By becoming Nightwing he transformed the character into something very different, one that could grow and was susceptible to change, something Batman could no longer do. His rise as a solo star was a great start, showing that he had already surpassed Batman for a long time.

