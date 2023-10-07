A glorious fan art turns a hypothetical crossover between DC and Pokémon into a necessity for fans.

A crossover between DC and Pokémon could be around the corner

While is true that DC Comics has lent itself to carrying out numerous collaborations of different types that have expanded everything we know about Superman, Batman o The Flash, There are some that are yet to be made and that could be the best we have seen in years. A new fan art based on the world of Pokémonone of the most successful and well-known franchises, has exposed the need to bring both universes together in a crossover of epic proportions. Pokémon y DC They have come together in a fan art made by malenjoyer. Through Instagram, the artist has imagined what it would look like to Nightwing and Superboy ready for a Pokémon battle.

The reality is that fan art is very successfulbut what stands out above the rest is the possibility of seeing a crossover between the DC Universe and Pokémon. Taking into account the very flattering comments from users in both publications, it would be a quite popular event among fans of both worlds. The latest statements from the heads of DC Regarding the company’s future collaborations, they make it a more than real possibility. The need for a crossover between DC Comics y Pokémon becomes something much stronger if you consider the impressive recent track record of non-traditional collaborations that the publisher has had in recent years.

The “Non-traditional” category refers to the fact that they do not have to be crossovers with superheroes from other companies, but can include a wide spectrum of franchises. In this sense, Godzilla and King Kong are about to land in the DC Universe with the new miniseries Justice League vs. Godzilla Vs. kongwhich will be captained by Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce.

This miniseries is a perfect portrait of the creative crossovers that DC has been willing to explore. The story of this comic involves the League of Justice of DC facing the royalty of the Monsterverse of Legendary Pictures. It’s not the kind of crossover one would expect to see from a comic book publisher, but it makes sense from an entertainment and spectacle perspective.

On the other hand, DC Comics has been one of the main pioneers in placing fans’ favorite heroes in areas completely foreign to them. For example, the limited series The Jurassic League by Daniel Warren Johnson and Juan Gedeon is emblematic of the fact of how DC has been experimenting with this scenario. History reinvents League of Justice made of a group of dinosaurs with powers reminiscent of the iconic heroes of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. Likewise, his enemies, such as Jokerthey are also dinosaurs in this series.

DC has always had a certain creative will when it comes to tackling crossovers, collaborations and stories in alternative universes. On the one hand, DC vs. Vampires focused on how DC’s heroes faced a plague of vampires. There is also the DC Mech which showed the community of heroes dressed as if they were giant mechanical robots in the purest Mazinger Z style.

The fact that they have already been done most curious collaborations in DC reinforces the idea that the American publisher needs to make a crossover with Pokémon a reality. Malenjoyer’s art is the first step that brings together the best of DC and Pokémon. A crossover between DC Comics and Pokémon seems like a practically perfect combination that every fan would want to see. Fans wonder why this hasn’t happened already and that’s the worst of all. Who wouldn’t want to see Clark Kent training a Pikachu?

