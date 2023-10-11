Rotten Tomatoes publishes the points ranking for Nightmares (2023). This reboot of Disney+ in series format generates a lot of expectation.

The Nightmares series (2023) already has a rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There are just a few days left until the premiere of the reboot on Disney+ and the series has debuted in the reviews aggregator with a fairly positive score. As of last night, the series had an 82 percent positive rating on the review aggregator, with a total of 11 reviews counted. Of those presented, nine critics had a favorable opinion of the series, while two of the critics consider that it has not been a great reboot of the saga.

“Nightmares (2023) takes a while to take hold with its more serious and soap opera treatment of murderous cameras, haunted masks and so on. But once it gets there, the central mystery and the writing make it an enjoyable series for the Halloween season,” writes Mashable film critic Shannon Conellan on Rotten Tomatoes. Adds GameSpot’s Kenneth Seward Jr.: “The series is a blast. Comical, creepy and disturbingly unhinged at times. “It will serve as a solid introduction to horror for younger viewers.” Of course, the reviews are quite positive.

There are big plans for this horror TV series

For now, we know that The first season of Nightmares (2023) will consist of 10 episodes based on the classic novels by RL Stine. According to producers Conor Welch and Pavun Shetty, there are many more ideas for a second season and beyond on the Mouse House streaming platform. And even more so after the success the series has had on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We were very lucky with the cast we were able to assemble for Nightmares (2023). These five relatively unknown young adult actors immediately found chemistry and were able to play into their very natural and organic dynamic that they had within the group,” said Conor Welch long before knowing the Rotten Tomatoes average score. “Our hope is to follow this group of kids and adults for many, many more seasons and many, many more episodes to come. Because we have all the books in the canon at our disposal, and there is much more to delve into.”