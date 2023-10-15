Knives, screwdrivers, scissors, a taser and pepper spray. It is the proceeds of a major search operation last night in the center of Enschede. A total of six people were arrested. In addition to the weapons, fireworks and drugs were also seized.
Knives, screwdrivers, scissors, a taser and pepper spray. It is the proceeds of a major search operation last night in the center of Enschede. A total of six people were arrested. In addition to the weapons, fireworks and drugs were also seized.
© Ruetir 2023. All Rights Reserved.
Leave a Reply