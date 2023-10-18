Phil Spencer has mentioned several times that he would love a remake or remaster of Hexen, a classic FPS developed by Raven Software in the mid-90s.

If you want to bring back some FPS (first person shooter) from the 90s, it’s clear who you have to call. Nightdive Studios has specialized in this matter, after developing the remasters of Quake and Quake 2, or bringing back System Shock with a complete remake.

And that’s not to mention his upcoming projects, which are not few. Nightdive prepares remasters of Star Wars Dark Forces y Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivionand the name of The Darkness also sounds.

Now that Microsoft has completed the purchase of Activision Blizzard, we are all waiting for the arrival of its video games to Game Pass. Call of Duty or Diablo may be the most representative names, but they are not the only ones.

Classics from Spyro, Crash Bandicoot or Guitar Hero could soon return to Xbox, as well as very special games sponsored by Activision, such as Prototype, Singularity o Witches.

There could be news on the latter very soon. In fact, Phil Spencer has made some jokes about it, without forgetting its staging at Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

Is it time for Hexen?

A few months ago, we saw Phil Spencer in a Hexen t-shirt. Many did not know that title, released in the mid-90s, a product of the success of DOOM, Wolfenstein and Quake.

Many years have passed, but it is proven that classic shooters have their own market. Nightdive Studios has demonstrated this with the remasters of Quake and System Shock.

It seems pretty clear that Phil Spencer wants to resurrect Hexen, a game he enjoyed as a child, and which is now part of the Xbox license portfolio. And best of all: they have already offered to bring him back.

The indecent proposal was made Samuel Villarreal, director of the Kex Engine, the graphics engine that Nightdive uses for its developments. And let’s say that his offer has been unsubtle, straight to the point.

Quoting Phil Spencer’s Twitter account, he said the following:

”I just want to let you know that, having a long history and extensive knowledge with Heretic and Hexen, I just want to point out that my team and I are very suitable for the job.”

White and bottled. Nightdive Studios wants to work on a new Hexeneither in the form of a remaster, or even as a remake (with System Shock they have done it really well).

Now the ball is in Phil Spencer’s court, who You must analyze if the idea is profitable. Of course, we can assume that the Hexen and Heretic games will come to Xbox Game Pass.

Would you like to see a remake or remaster of Hexen? What Activision Blizzard franchise or game absolutely has to come back now that Microsoft has bought the company? We read you, but, of course, the future is very exciting for us. Xbox.