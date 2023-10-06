Pool night terror is what we find in Night Swim, a film with Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon.

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for its upcoming supernatural horror film, Night Swim. While the title may suggest a relaxed and serene atmosphere, the film’s plot completely moves away from that idea. The film tells the story of a family who moves to a new house and discovers that their pool is haunted. It seems absurd, but the trailer promises that this is no ordinary horror movie.

The protagonist is Ray Waller, played by Wyatt Russell, a former Major League baseball player who is forced to retire due to a degenerative disease. The family moves to a new house hoping to start over, but soon discovers that the backyard pool harbors a dark secret that sets off a series of terrifying events.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The trailer shows us a disturbing scene in which some teenagers play Marco-Polo in the pool, but things take a sinister turn when something supernatural begins to happen beneath the surface. Tension builds as the family confronts a malevolent force that plunges them into inescapable terror.

Night Swim

Night Swim is based on an acclaimed 2014 short film directed by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire. The film is directed by Bryce McGuire and is executive produced by James Wan, the filmmaker behind hit horror franchises like Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring, along with Jason Blum, the producer of iconic horror films like Halloween and The Man Invisible.

The cast is led by Wyatt Russell, known for his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Kerry Condon, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Night Swim movie promises to combine nightmarish elements with the creative vision of James Wan and Blumhouse’s horror film expertise. Therefore, the trailer has already generated great interest among horror film lovers and promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Fans can expect a terrifying experience when the film finally hits the big screen. Although for now we do not have a release date in theaters. But it will surely be in 2024.