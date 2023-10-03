At the end of July, the Niger army deposed President Mohamed Bazoum and completed a coup d’état: General Omar Tchiani proclaimed himself leader of the country, supported by part of the population. The demonstrations in favor of the military junta from the first days were animated by a strong anti-French sentiment. In contrast to France, a former colonial power that still has important interests and influences in the area, many Russian flags appeared among the protesters.

Russian flags soon became a symbol of protest and Niger’s new direction. Russia is seen by many young West Africans as an anti-colonial power, capable of helping their countries free themselves from ties with Western countries and shape a different future, which does not necessarily have to be democratic. Years of corruption, state malfunctioning and economic problems have undermined the confidence in democracy of many inhabitants of the area, and of Niger in particular. The attraction for the “strong man” is very present among the local population, and Russia and its president Vladimir Putin are considered a model to refer to.

The opening towards Russia was also favored by a constant work of disinformation on social networks carried out by organizations and people linked to the Russian government. Likewise, it is believed that some of the numerous Russian flags were distributed by Russia itself. Ahmed Bello, president of the Nigerian association PARADE, created by the Russian Foreign Ministry, told the New York Times that the distribution of flags is taking place thanks to Russian funding.

The Russian flag has become so coveted and fashionable among young people that an internal production was also born. The tailors of Niger frequently sew the white, blue and red flags, which they sell for 6 dollars: a t-shirt with the same colors can cost 3 dollars, a car sticker (a gadget widely used especially by taxi drivers) 80 cents.

The first Russian flags appeared in West Africa on construction sites to build some roads, financed by the Russian state. And so they soon became a symbol of efficiency and a state capable of solving problems. The flags were also present on weapons imported from Russia and on the uniforms of mercenaries, especially of the Wagner group. The influence of the latter and of Russian propaganda in the area are considered worrying, the deposed president Bazoum himself has denounced the risks.

The flag and its colors in Niger have also become a “fashionable” object, as well as a symbol of protest. Kyle Walter, chief researcher at Logically Facts, a company that studies disinformation campaigns, says that “the Russian flag has become a symbol of resistance, and at the same time of an anti-Western and anti-French tendency.”

– Read also: What country is Niger