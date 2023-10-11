It is a fact that the 2B and A2 waifus made NieR stop being a niche franchise and reach a larger audience. Square Enix is ​​aware of how attractive these two androids are to the community and recently took advantage of their charm to generate a lot of money.

As we informed you weeks ago, Square Enix would lend the NieR: Automata license to make a collaboration with the hot mobile and PC game GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE a reality, characterized by showing sexualized female characters.

The NIKKE X NieR collaboration was a huge success

As part of the collaboration, an event was available throughout September that was not only inspired by NieR: Automata, but also allowed players to recruit 2B and A2, the 2 waifus of the title, in addition to getting them as gifts to the robot Pascal and enjoy a themed story event.

Today we know that the collaboration between both franchises was a resounding success judging by the income generated by the mobile version of the game last month after fans spent in the game to try to get both androids and their fabulous alternate costumes.

According to figures from Sensor Tower (via reddit), GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE managed to generate $31 million, making it the 5th game that generated the most money solely on mobile devices worldwide (the game is also available on PC, but this version was not taken into account).

To put it in context, GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE generated $19 million in August, so the increase in September was around 63%, which made it rise 3 positions, even surpassing popular mobile games, such as Fate/Grand Order and the debut Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

Naturally, GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE is expected to drop a few positions in October, but its first anniversary will be celebrated in November, so a great outlook is predicted for its developer SHIFT UP.

The collaboration between NIKKE and NieR was great

GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE is available on mobile and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

