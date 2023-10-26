After winning the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe in 2018, Nicklas Nielsen continued his journey in GT racing and with prototypes, scoring at least one international title in every season, before being selected for the Hypercar program, participating from the current season in the FIA WEC with the 499P #50 shared with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina.

In his career, the Dane born in 1997 has collected 167 races, 110 podiums and 51 victories, achieving ten successes and 17 top-3 placings in the World Endurance Championship.

“I have been a big Ferrari fan since I was a child, becoming an official driver of the Prancing Horse is a dream turned into reality.”

Nicklas child

“I grew up in a family of great motorsport enthusiasts – says Nielsen – My father raced, like my grandfather, my uncle and my grandmother”.

A passion that soon became the springboard for his competitive debut. The driver’s first go-kart race dates back to the age of eight and was held as part of the Danish national championship. The first victory? He arrived in the same season.

“When I crossed the finish line first, seeing the happy faces of my father, my grandfather, the mechanics and the whole team, I felt really proud.”

With go-karts, Nielsen was able to experience emotions that are still not forgotten today.

“In some ways I miss those races not only for the competition, but also for the atmosphere that characterized them”.

Single brand

2018 was a year that represented a turning point in Nielsen’s journey, able at the age of 21 to celebrate the title in the European series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli.

“That championship gave me the opportunity to demonstrate my worth behind the wheel of a racing car, the 488 Challenge. I have to thank Ferrari and the team, Formula Racing, for having experienced that incredible season thanks to which the following year I moved on to compete in the main GT championships, starting and already in 2019 in the FIA ​​WEC with François Perrrodo and Emmanuel Collard with the 488 GTE ”.

Path

In just five seasons Nielsen has achieved seven titles including victory in the Maranello company’s single-brand championship. A palmares in which, within the FIA ​​WEC, the successes in the Endurance Trophy in the LMGTE Am class (2020 and 2021) and in the Pro-Am with the LMP2 prototypes (2022) stand out.

“If I look back and think about all the hours I dedicated to my work with great dedication, the travels all over the world, the sacrifices I made together with my family, I realize how essential all this was to get to these results”.

A sporting journey that in recent years has been enriched with a parallel commitment to virtual competitions.

“A passion that I have always had, which grew during the lockdowns caused by the pandemic (Covid-19, Ed.), and which has now become a very serious commitment. In the context of the GT World Challenge Europe, for example, in addition to racing on the track with the 296 GT3, I am busy with the E-Sports championship.”

499P

For the 2023 season, which represented the return of the Prancing Horse to the top endurance class, Nielsen was chosen to compose – with Fuoco and Molina – the crew of the Hypercar #50. In the first six world championship events, the trio scored pole positions at Sebring and Le Mans and reached the podium on three occasions.

“Getting this far is a dream come true. I remember very well when Antonello Coletta (Ferrari Global Head Endurance and Corse Clienti, Ed.) called me to tell me that he had been chosen among the six drivers who would drive the prototype: it was a fantastic day.”

If he had to identify three adjectives to describe his 499P, Nielsen would have no doubts: “Beautiful, fast, fun”.

Looking to the future, in the words of the 26-year-old official Ferrari driver, the prospect is clear.

“When you reach a goal you set yourself, you immediately identify another one. I have never heard a driver be ‘tired’ of victories. Chasing the next victory is the incentive that leads us to always do our best.”

