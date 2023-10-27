To represent the value of the Ferrari Challenge for the Prancing Horse, there is no better example than Nicklas Nielsen. The Danish driver is a product born, cared for and raised 100% in Maranello: from the Modena single-make brand to the World Endurance Championship at the wheel of the prototype that led Ferrari to pole position at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023, number 50 .

Nielsen is young, fast and on the rise. A perfect example that Ferrari can show as a result of the goodness of the Ferrari Challenge, not only created for the customers of the Prancing Horse, but also as a platform to develop young talents to bring into the categories in which Ferrari has greater interests.

The Dane spoke to Motorsport.com today for an exclusive interview during the 2023 World Finals being held at Mugello, a track owned by the Italian manufacturer.

Nicklas, you are one of the 6 Ferrari drivers who demonstrated great value at Le Mans. Your crew didn’t win, but you were still excellent showing exceptional pace…

“Well, in our case, on the 499P number 50, we were really very fast during the race but during the night we had a stone that damaged the radiator and we were forced to return to the pits to replace the damaged piece. That changed our race. On the other hand, however, I think we were able to show great pace throughout the race and obviously we are happy that the number 51 managed to win. For Ferrari it is a very important and I think in the end it’s a very important thing for all of us, everyone involved in this project.”

Photo by: Andy Chan

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen

What was it like for you to feel the atmosphere of a unique race like Le Mans?

“The atmosphere at Le Mans is fantastic. For me it was the first time at Le Mans with all those people around the track and I remember well when I got into the car before the start, the start and the race. The track was completely full from all sides. It was amazing and very difficult to explain. It was simply, let me say, fantastic is the best word that can describe what I felt.”

Regardless of the result, how do you rate your Le Mans?

“I think in our case Le Mans was definitely our best race. Obviously we really tried to give our best to beat Toyota but they are really strong at the moment. Then we’ll see. I think we’ll have to try to improve step by step.”

At the beginning of the season, would you have ever imagined experiencing a season like this?

“For us, I think, at the start of the season we didn’t really know what to expect. So for us to come to a race like Le Mans not knowing if our reliability was really good. But in the end we finished the race with both cars. One of these he actually won and both were very fast during the race. So I believe that the work done not only this year, but also in the development phase of the car was excellent.”

There is one race left until the end of the WEC season. Do you think it’s possible to beat Toyotas?

“I think it’s difficult to beat Toyota, that’s for sure, but you know, you never know what to expect before the last race so I think for us… it’s simply a case of trying to optimize everything and trying to stay closer that we can at Toyota. Then, as I said, we will simply try to do our best. And then the World Championship will be even more challenging next year with the arrival of other manufacturers. I think it’s a good thing for us and for the World Championship itself. It’s really exciting to see so many Hypercars on track together and I think it’s something that the promoters of the championship have been looking for for a long time.”

You are the perfect example of what the Ferrari Challenge represents for the Maranello company. What does it feel like to come back here as an LMh pilot?

“It’s always very nice to come here to the Ferrari Finals to see not only the Ferrari Challenge, but in general many Ferraris on the track, Ferraris of all types. But I’m always happy to come back and it’s crazy to think that 5 years ago I was in the Ferrari Challenge and now… yes, well, obviously in Hypercar with Ferrari. It’s something I’m really proud of.”