Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It is a result that fills us with pride. We strongly believed in Nicolò, despite the fact that in recent seasons he had not found the best conditions to express his potential which we were certain was very high. Nicolò immediately immersed himself in the reality of Aruba.it Racing, building a strong relationship and mutual trust with the team and all the staff. He worked hard last season to understand a bike, a category and a format that was completely new to him, even racing on circuits where he had never ridden before. The great work carried out this winter together with his team, with the concrete and constant support of Ducati, has borne fruit, making Nicolò and the Ducati Panigale V2 absolute protagonists of the 2023 season of the Supersport World Championship and also contributing to obtaining a finish line as coveted for Borgo Panigale as the Manufacturers’ Title. The victories and results achieved were also the springboard for his move to the official Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in the 2024 season on the Panigale V4 R, alongside Bautista from whom he will be able to learn a lot. But we will focus on the future in a few weeks, now we want to enjoy this title that we achieved in the second season of our adventure in Supersport and which gives us a lot of confidence and enthusiasm to continue this experience.”

Marco Zambenedetti (Ducati Corse WorldSBK Technical Coordinator)

“Today is a day of great joy for everyone in Borgo Panigale. The conquest of this important World Title starts from the determination with which in 2022 we took up the challenge of the new regulation formula desired by Dorna, FIM and MSMA, bringing a Ducati motorcycle, specifically the Panigale V2, back to the Supersport Championship grid after 14 seasons of absence. In the first year of this experience, together with the teams and drivers, we took the right references in terms of working method, and already in this second season we managed to bring home what is the most important trophy for a manufacturer. This is an achievement that confirms the quality of the project and for this I want to thank all the teams and drivers who contributed by gaining points to obtain it: Aruba.it Racing with Nicolò Bulega, Althea Racing with Federico Caricasulo and Orelac Racing with Federico Fuligni”.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“There’s little to say: for me it’s a fantastic day. I think of the many difficulties I’ve encountered on a sporting level in recent times and feeling like a sort of leader of Ducati’s Supersport project made me bring out something more. I knew that This could have been my last chance to continue being a professional driver and I can only thank Aruba.it Racing for giving me this chance. Without them none of this would have been possible. I also want to thank all those who have been close to me: the manager, my trainer and my girlfriend Camilla. Let me also make a dedication to my team because together we have done a sensational job especially this winter. After a difficult apprenticeship we have grown a lot this season. In the future I don’t see the “It’s time to get on the Panigale V4 R and enter the garage of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, but now let me celebrate for a few hours. We won’t exaggerate because tomorrow we’re back on track and I’d like to end the weekend and the season in the best possible way possible.”