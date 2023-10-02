Hi everyone! Alvaro Bautista goes on to win his second consecutive title in SBK, he has won twenty-four races, he is a steamroller, he also dominated last weekend in Portugal and deserves the utmost respect. But Toprak Razgatlioglu strikes me even morethe defeated.

Borgo Panigale strikes iron, but only the Jerez round is missing to close the championship at the end of the month, sixty points ahead for the Ducati rider if there are any left sixty-two available. Then the Turkish rider will leave Yamaha with which he raced four seasons, winning number 1 two years ago, and will move to BMW. Many have cried foul, Toprak would only follow the scent of money… Instead it’s a wonderful challenge and I think this tall guy (so well placed on the bike) could even win it.

If you haven’t seen Race 2 in Portimao, go and look for it, because the duel between Alvaro and Toprak is the stuff of an anthology. Bautista with a motorbike, the V4, superior in cavalry but demanding, Razga with less power, less speed, but with an R1 set to perfection. A bit like Laguna Seca 2008, Rossi vs Stoner, Yamaha vs Ducati there too, the fastest unable to escape because the other doesn’t give up and attacks everywhere. Yamaha won there, the red one won here.

Yamaha. How will he be able to do without Razga? Today it seems impossible to imagine a worthy substitute – then I’m sure that history will prove us wrong – but how that Turk drives the R1, how he throws it into the curvehow it doesn’t let itself be influenced by the crushing and lifting generated by the rough ups and downs of the Portuguese track, how it cuts the curves on the curb, how it cuts off, how much gas it gives first at the exit. Precision, concentration even when driving at the limit and for many laps. Without making mistakes. With the head. Even physically. In short, seeing it go around is always a driving lesson. Stuff from the film library, a useful video for training new generations of pilots…

Bautista won yesterday’s Race 2 and, it must be said, not only thanks to the super Ducati engine. Alvaro also prevailed by “fur” and His overtaking on the outside and winning in the last fast corner was splendid. But for many laps Alvaro had time to think, to plan a strategy, to find a solution, however courageous it was. That other one not even a tenth of a second in relaxation, all heart, class and lots and lots of technique…