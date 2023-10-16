Hi everyone! We are not alone when we ask, as we did in this space a month ago, to have more police on the streets of Milan. Let’s point out that we know it very well, for years it has been correct to say “local police agents”; but that is the situation and for some time now the prestigious Corriere della Sera has also been pressing this issue – here too using the term Vigile, which is immediately understandable – in the column Letters to Giangiacomo Schiavi.

The letter from Tommaso Pignataro’s brother had arrived first in the newspaper, the former head physician hit on a pedestrian crossing in Milan and died in early October, begging “more policemen on the street!” Then many other messages were published along the same tone, my colleague Schiavi had publicly asked for a response from the Administration, nothing had arrived until the letter from an anonymous policeman, which appeared on 12 October.

This person signed himself “a disappointed policeman”, he stated that he had been part of the municipal police force for 26 years and that he had worked at intersections for the first few years; he was very explicit: you are right to ask for more police on the roads – he wrote – but we are paying for an unfortunate political choice: there has been a lack of turnovermany units were created called by other forces because they were competent and professional and “There is no one left on the road and the result is total anarchy”.

The reactions were not as expected. One reader claimed that the unions also bear responsibility for the “scandalous agreement”, another recalled that the municipality “since 1 July 2020 had committed to restarting the neighborhood police service, which had never been seen before”. And again, a reader saw irregularities of all kinds on the sidewalks of the centerhe also saw local police cars passing by “but none of them stopping…”

From the Mayor, the councilor or the Command, although repeatedly requested by Schiavi, no response. Or rather, an indirect answer came with the establishment of the “Task Force for urban safety and active mobility”: six members chosen from cycling supporters, teachers and professionals, immediately challenged by the unrepresented categories, traders and motorists in the lead.

You might even smile, but… this topic cannot be taken lightly. First of all for the victims of the city streets and for their families, certainly, and then also for the consequences that each choice entails. I am thinking of the health of the operators themselves, of the local police officers I mean. The air of the Po Valley has a very low quality and in Milan it is deadly, there is little to be calm about for those who have or should work perhaps for hours, in the middle of traffic. And we are all convinced that, even before checks, education, respect and even specific campaigns are needed.

But in the meantime there is a solution for this city that becomes a jungle it must be found and we must start from dialogue. The real one, not the one among the members of an arbitrarily selected Task Force. We could start, perhaps, with a response from the Mayor to Giangiacomo Schiavi and his readers on the Corriere della Sera. And with a civil reply to those who criticize. You have no idea how many insults I received from local police officers after my editorial of September 7th. We dared to call them Policemen! Uhhh, mortal sin!