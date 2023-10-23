Hi everyone! It was nice to follow the Australian GP live. A technically compelling race, spectacular especially in the finale with five excellent riders at loggerheads, very skilled in controlling motorbikes with almost 300 horsepower, a gomme finite. Some more (like Martin), some less finished (like Zarco), depending on the more or less successful choices and intelligence in management.

Martin, Zarco, Bagnaia, Binder are used to fighting up front in the top category. Fabio Di Giannantonio much less, and it is the Roman who particularly struck me too. The Gresini rider is improving, he came from a beautiful fourth place just achieved in Mandalika, but for the first time he was there fighting with the leaders, even second for four laps. And it was perfect.

Fabio said it after the race: “They took the toy away from me just when I was starting to have fun!”. It’s a phenomenon that has always been known: many riders only start going really fast when they have lost or are losing their bike. The recent and most sensational case is that of Jorge Lorenzo in 2018which is in its second season with Ducati he began to win an instant after knowing that he was more or less forced to switch to Honda.

There are also technical aspects to consider, for Jorge the right tank wasn’t easy to find, but it took (remember?) twenty-three GPs to settle well on the Ducati I still find it hard to believe. What happens in a pilot’s head? Let me have my say after half a century of pilot observation and with that little bit of personal experience.

Generally – and everyone knows this – to go really fast you need the awareness that you can be very fast and that you have the right bike and team at your disposal. Talent, commitment, work and of course motivation. These are the necessary conditions but be careful, they are not sufficient: Even the best can be less than happy, of having troublesome thoughts in your head (whether of a personal, physical, or technical nature) and of going through phases of decline. Everything passes when it really turns around, like for Lorenzo.

But in particular conditions even a “normal” rider (with talent and a normal bike and team) can go really fast. I’ve had this happen many times: what is often decisive is the fury, or rather, to put it better, the anger which in that moment clears your head of every other thought. The idea of having suffered an injusticeof getting out of a bad situation, is something that can break you down but can also excite you.

I remember reading a phrase by Malcom if he gets angry then he works to change things”. Has Fabio Di Giannantonio suddenly become very strong? Who knows, I hope so, after all there are people who have their heads “click” after their first podium or first victory.