Hi everyone! From the triumphant Sunday of the double meeting in Buriram and then Jerez, Ducati emerges even more successful: Alvaro Bautista world SBK champion for the second year in a row, the red arithmetically certain of also winning the MotoGP riders’ title with three races to go. May the king be in the end Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin or Marco Bezzecchi.

All this after having achieved the 2023 MotoGP constructors’ championship right from the Mandalika Sprint race (for the fourth time in a row), after having already celebrated the nineteenth constructors’ world title among the Derivatives (the nineteenth since 1991) as well as the world title for drivers and manufacturers also for Supersport with Nicolò Bulega.

Impressive. A palmares that impresses those who follow motorsport and even those who don’t follow it. And even more impressive for those of us who have been recording the stories and emotions of motorcycling for over half a century. It was the day before yesterday and we were in Imola with 70,000 others for the first 200 Miglia in history, on 23 April 1972, and we were celebrating the couple Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari first place on Taglioni’s Ducati 750 Sport. Without being able to even imagine that one day Borgo Panigale could dominate – yes dominate – our sport.

Instead, only a year later we took to the track with a splendid pre-series SS 750 in the 500 km of Misano, fourth overall and with the fastest lap. Everything was already changing, if you look closely, but it took fifty years to get to where we are today.

Taglioni and Borghi, but also Farnè and Guliano, Gandossi and Spaggiari, Caracchi and Nepoti with Mike Hailwood at the TT… Then, more recently, Filippo Preziosi with his enthusiasm and Dall’Igna with his lucidity and Claudio Domenicali with that tenacity… I have met many people in all these years, and naturally many SBK, world speed and also endurance riders. All protagonists of an adventure that year after year and race after race, thanks to the enthusiasm of those who took to the track, the ingenuity of the designers and the competence of those who work at Borgo Panigale, has become an absolute marvel.

We are proud of this Ducati. Of course, ownership is no longer Italian but those are the times, beauty, what matters is that the people who work there are mostly Italian and assembly lines. Made in Italy, anyway. And now that Ducati decides to also enter motocross and chooses Tony Cairoli for the racing program and already announces future off-road production, we are even more proud of this Ducati. The challenge widens, no result seems impossible for this superDucati.