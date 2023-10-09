The tragic accident in Mestre is confirmation: on Italian roads too many barriers are old, abandoned, out of standard. Often the resources are there, but the bureaucracy and the ministry take a long time. An analysis of the situation in La Repubblica

October 9, 2023

Hi everyone! When it comes to guardrails we motorcyclists tremblebecause metal safety barriers almost always turn into sharp and very dangerous obstaclesthe. The guardrail has its importance, of course: it serves to keep vehicles on the road that skid and could end up who knows where. But in the tragic case of Mestre the guardrail was obsolete, the bus crashed down and 21 people died.

Unacceptable dynamics, that of last October 3rd: the bus was traveling at low speed and deviated (due to the driver becoming ill or due to a breakdown, or who knows) until crawl against the barrier twenty-seven times. When he got wedged in the short interruption, ending up on the edge of the viaduct and then overturning in the fall, the speed was only 36 km/hthe reports say. The guardrail was in terrible shape and everyone knew itMunicipality and Prosecutor’s Office of Venice: it had been there for sixty years and is just one of the completely unreliable guardrails placed on Italian roads.

In La Repubblica on Saturday 7 October, my colleague Antonio Fraschilla documented the state of agony of our roads. To begin with, he states, there is no clear monitoring of the Ministry of Infrastructure and managers. We talk about eight hundred and fifty thousand kilometers of guardrail. Well, at least random checks are carried out on the motorway network and on the 26,000 km managed by Anas; on the 600,000 km managed by regions, provinces and municipalities “there is a big black hole”.

Old, low and rusty barriers: we see them everywhere and it gives us shivers. The first clear regulations on the subject date back to the 2000s and provide for the installation of safe barriers on viaducts, bridges and intersections. But only if it is built from scratch or completely renovated, says the expert, while for the previous one there are no clear obligations. The president of Unimci (which groups together the manufacturers of steel barriers) estimates that “there are at least 300,000 km of roads with a situation similar to that of Mestrelargely managed by local authorities”.

It seems that the problem is not just that of investments but rather bureaucracy. Between now and 2032 they have been 6.5 billion euros have been allocated to improve the motorway and road network, but the works often do not start or go slowly while waiting for authorizations. “Just think of the plan to adapt the acoustic barriers – writes Fraschilla – which on paper was supposed to be completed by next year. Well, only a few tens of km achieved, because the Ministry of Infrastructure is slow to process the paperwork”.

For us two-wheel enthusiasts, who are waiting for the acceleration promised on the installation of motorcyclist safety barriers, this is not good news. The picture is mortifying.