Are you looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a game inspired by Smash Bros? Here we get more information ahead of its premiere on Nintendo Switch.

This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers and focuses on its release date. It was confirmed for November 3, 2023. Now Its digital version has been delayed until November 7, while the physical version will arrive on December 1 of this year. In addition, it has been confirmed that this physical edition does not include a cartridge, only a download code.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you take on the biggest and best roster of fighters yet, including new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron and many more! Choose your favorite fighters, master their unique moves, and use powerful new Supers to deliver the ultimate blow with your friends or through a unique roguelike campaign.

