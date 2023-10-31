Are you looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, a game inspired by Smash Bros? Here we get more information ahead of its premiere on Nintendo Switch.

This has been announced just a few minutes ago by its developers and focuses on its additional content. This is confirmed:

Base Game: $49.99 The main game without additional content.

Digital Deluxe: $69.99 Includes Season Pass content at a discounted price.

Ultimate Edition: $79.99 Includes Digital Deluxe content and the Costume Pack at a discounted price.

Launch Bonus: Exclusive Patrick’s Stretch Belt outfit for players who digitally purchase any edition of the game from November 7 to 14 or pre-order the game physically.

Season Pass: $24.99 Includes the 4 new downloadable characters (DLC) Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady and Iroh and an exclusive Super Hero SpongeBob costume.

Suit Package: $19.99 Contains 1 additional costume for each character.

Future Individual DLC Characters: $6.99 Each new character includes 3 additional costumes and will be available next year.

It has also been detailed your campaign, with an original story in which players fight Vlad Plasmius, Danny Phantom’s archenemy, to prevent him from taking over the Nickelodeon universe. The campaign offers opportunities to improve your skills, unlock unique upgrades, face fearsome enemies, meet unexpected allies, and participate in a roguelike campaign. The game will also include an arcade mode, mini-games like “Blow the Slime Balloons” (similar to “Break the Targets” from Smash Bros.), “Punch the Robot” and a time trial mode with bosses unique to the campaign. These single-player modes also feature a time trial option to test your skills and achieve the best times.

Here’s a new trailer:

Remember that the game was confirmed for November 3, 2023. Now Its digital version has been delayed until November 7, while the physical version will arrive on December 1 of this year. In addition, it has been confirmed that this physical edition does not include a cartridge, only a download code.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you take on the biggest and best roster of fighters yet, including new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, the Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron and many more! Choose your favorite fighters, master their unique moves, and use powerful new Supers to deliver the ultimate blow with your friends or through a unique roguelike campaign.

What do you think, Smash Bros fans? We read you in the comments!

