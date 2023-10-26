Suara.com – Nicholas Saputra has recently been in the spotlight after revealing his personal life, starting from why he never appears on podcasts to rarely uploading photos on Instagram.

Yes, Nicholas Saputra’s personal life is often explored by the public. The reason is that this 39 year old actor is one of the Indonesian celebrities who keeps his personal life very private.

Nicholas Saputra and Ariel Tatum (Suara.com/Rena Pangesti)

He also does not hesitate to keep his mouth shut when his personal life begins to be questioned, including recently when Melaney Ricardo asked him about his love life.

Trying to politely refuse, Nicholas Saputra ran away when Melaney Ricardo kept asking about his romantic relationship.

“Do you have a girlfriend?” Melaney Ricardo asked Nicholas Saputra as quoted from the TikTok account @elninoinfo on Thursday (26/10/2023).

This question was only answered with laughter by Nicholas Saputra. But his face looked red.

Nichola Saputra then immediately ran away when she felt she had a chance to escape. This of course made Melaney Ricardo so excited that she asked the film star What’s Up with Love? it went back towards him to cipika cipiki first.

“Hey, come here, cipika cipiki,” asked Melaney while chasing Nicholas Saputra.

Suddenly this moment stole the public’s attention. Various odd comments from fans also emerged.

“Don’t let people know about me, bro,” said a netizen. “Sorry sis, the account isn’t ready to be published yet,” added another netizen.

However, there are also netizens who are dragging the names of other celebrities regarding Nicholas Saputra’s romance. The figure of Ariel Tatum is said to be an actress who is thought to have a special relationship with him.

“It looks like Ariel Tatum,” joked one netizen. “Ariel Tatum, sis, is his girlfriend,” said another netizen.