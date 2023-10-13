Agile success (19-8) of Kansas City over the derelict Denver. The tight end finished with 124 yards per reception, ahead of the pop star, his new flame

Usual script. Kansas City beats Denver again on Thursday Night which opens the sixth NFL day. At Arrowhead Stadium it ends 19-8 for the hosts who defeat the Broncos for the 16th time in a row in the regular season. Sixteen, that’s not a typo. A dominance, in what in the past was a fiercely contested rivalry. Patrick Mahomes wins his 80th success in his first 100 games played as a starter, but this time it is the Chiefs’ defense that impresses by showing off 2 interceptions and placing 4 sacks on Russell Wilson. Coach Payton risked the first game of his NFL career – and he has been coaching for 16 seasons – with no points on the board, which in fact arrived with just 6′ left in the final quarter. Ah, LeBron James, a super football fan, was also there to talk about the challenge in real time: alternative commentary on Amazon with the talk show “The Shop”. To point out that he supports the Cleveland Browns…

The reigning champions are the team with the best record in the AFC: 5-1 now. Denver the worst: 1-5, now. It didn’t take a fortune teller to imagine a Chiefs monologue and in fact it promptly occurred. Even if the methods were different from those expected: the attack did not overflow, scoring just one touchdown, if anything the great work of the defense was complemented by the kicker, Harrison Butker, in a graceful evening. Excellent game also for Travis Kelce, who dominated the first half and then closed with 124 yards of catches to the delight of his presumed partner, Taylor Swift, the famous singer, in the stands in Missouri. Kansas City has suspect offensive tackles and receivers still in the mix, but otherwise it’s in the running for the Super Bowl. Denver, on the other hand, continues to disappoint, the season is already compromised. This time the defense, the worst in the NFL so far, showed pride by fighting, but it was the attack that failed. Wilson seems like a former player, there’s little to go around. And he is paid by sultan.

An interception on each side, initially, after Butker’s successful kick: Wilson sees the ball stolen by Nick Bolton, Mahomes by Justin Simmons. Kelce goes crazy accumulating 109 yards in the first half alone (he ends up limping on his sore ankle), but the first touchdown arrives on the Mahomes-Toney axis: 10-0. Then at the end Butker unleashes a kick to tell his grandchildren about which hits the posts from 60 yards away: 13-0 at half time. Wilson with just 37 yards thrown in the first half. 16-0 at the start of the second half, and Justin Reid intercepts Wilson again. However, the Broncos have the merit of not giving up and making the final interesting: a super catch by Courtland Sutton in the end zone gives the first points to the guests. Who try the conversion from 2 to reopen the game, shorten it to a possession away. It works, thanks to the convincing running of Javonte Williams. 16-8 now. But Butker closes the score with 2′ to play with a 52-yard field goal. 19-8. Finished.

October 13 – 07:28

