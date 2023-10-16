Neymar had a heated argument with the president of Brazil. Insults and threats not to play against Uruguay from the attacker

The controversies continue in Brazil aimed mainly at the always controversial and never banal Neymar. The striker is accused together with his two teammates Vinicius and Richarlison of having organized a “secret” party before the match against Venezuela. But overriding the criticism of the fans, the Seleçao number 10 had a rather heated debate with the president of the CBF Ednaldo Rodrigues, where it seems that insults and threats were also flown.

WHAT HAPPENED: The journalist José Carlos Araújo, from Super Rádio Tupi, explains the situation better. According to the source, Neymar had a particularly important and animated clash with Ednaldo Rodrigues, the main reason for which would be the choice to play at the Arena Pantanal, the stadium where Brazil drew against Venezuela last Friday. From then on the situation degenerated between the two, with the player threatening not to follow the rest of the team for Wednesday’s match against Uruguay. All in high and disrespectful tones obviously, to which O Ney would also have added: “Son of…”. In the next few hours we will find out what measures Brazil will take regarding this situation, with Neymar’s behavior appearing to have been truly unacceptable.