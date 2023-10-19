Bad news for Neymar, the Brazilian champion suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee. The former PSG player, now at Al-Hilal, left the pitch in Montevideo in tears last night, where his Brazil lost 2-0 against Uruguay, a qualifying match for the next World Cup.

the statement

—

The footballer’s official website announced the news and added that: “Neymar will undergo surgery, on a date to be set, to correct his injuries. The Brazilian national team and the Al-Hilal medical departments are constantly in contact , aligned with regards to the player’s recovery”.