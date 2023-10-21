Yildiz has been keeping an eye on the relationship between Leyla and Halit in Original Sin for some time. He received some photographs of the two of them having lunch together, but when he asked, they both denied it.

Now the whole truth has come to light, and Leyla confirmed to Yildiz that they had nothing. But it’s already late. The young woman is upset by the betrayal of her friend and has allied with Şahika to defeat her: she wants to become Halit’s new wife. Will she get it?

Next week we will see how Yildiz becomes suspicious of Halit again when he tells her that he has a business trip, and it seems that he is going with Leyla to a hotel room. What will happen there?

Don’t miss new episodes of Original Sin on Antena 3 next week!

–