Earlier this month, Suzuki showed a rather unsubtle teaser, because then the brand revealed what they would bring to the Japan Mobility Show. One of those novelties was the Swift Concept, a remarkably concrete foretaste of what the next Suzuki Swift would become. We got to see the complete front of that, but we had to wait for the rest… Until now.

A real hybrid?

So this is the Swift Concept in full glory — or feel free to call it ‘the next Suzuki Swift’. The rear also confirms once again how ready for production this harbinger is, because you wouldn’t think twice if it passed you on the street in this form. This may also be due to the fact that the Swift Concept looks quite similar to our current Suzuki Swift, except for a few details such as the pronounced shoulder line, the shell-shaped hood and fresh light signatures. Inside, the steering wheel even looks identical to that of the current generation, although the rest of the dashboard is new. For example, count on a larger, higher-placed touchscreen and digitalized controls for the climate control.

The rest of the technology of the new Swift is also said to have been thoroughly modernized, as evidenced by the manufacturer’s bold statements. It should become the most economical car in its class and those who look at the images up close will already see a first hint at how the Swift would do that. There are ‘Hybrid’ badges on the flanks and the tailgate, so something tells us that the new model could be more than just a mild hybrid. Suzuki also promises a lot of safety equipment and the necessary driving pleasure — so we hope for an extra potent Swift Sport. We do not yet know when we can really expect the car in production form.