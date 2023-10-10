The Mazda MX-5 may have recently received a facelift, but secretly the Japanese roadster has been around for many years. In fact, with its date of birth sometime in 2015, it already exceeds the number of years of life given to an average car model. So it’s time to start looking forward to a brand new generation of the MX-5, and something tells us that this is exactly what Mazda will do at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.

Vision without a coupe?

Mazda has let us know what we can expect during that car show, and especially for fans of the MX-5, it seems to be worth a visit – or rather: a plane ticket to Tokyo. They will of course include the newly updated model, but a sleek example of the first generation will also be shown. In addition, Mazda reminds us that the MX-5 can also be adapted for people with disabilities, as there will be a SeDV version (short for Self-empowerent Driving Vehicle) where a lever replaces the pedals and sits next to the driver there is room for a wheelchair. Children are being warmed up for a future as MX-5 drivers thanks to a simulator in 2/3 scale… But will there still be an MX-5 in that future?

Well, if it depends on Mazda, because they are also bringing a new concept car that loosely translated “will symbolize the theme of the stand”. So you can count on this study model to give a preview of the next MX-5, and the first tease image already reveals what it will be based on. For example, we recognize the layout of the rear lights from the Vision Study that Mazda showed a year ago, although you can of course boast that in MX-5 form it will omit the fixed roof. In any case, the model will not be completely ready for production, because Mazda previously announced that the next MX-5 will not be available before 2025. In the same conversation they also revealed that it will not be electric, although a mild hybrid powertrain is possible. We will probably learn more when this concept car is unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show, starting October 25.