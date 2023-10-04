Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King is close to completion. Although Activision will continue to work almost independently and without interference from Microsoft, it is true that the deal will be beneficial and the president of Activision has just pointed out how Microsoft’s support will be reflected precisely in Call of Duty.

Activision has big plans for the franchise; In fact, it has just revealed that there is already a roadmap for deliveries for the next 4 years. Obviously, each one is expected to be better than the previous one and apparently it will not be so complicated with the purchase by Microsoft.

How will Call of Duty improve thanks to the Microsoft purchase?

We say this because Activision president Rob Kostich spoke about the almost inevitable purchase of Activision by Microsoft and showed how this deal will affect Call of Duty.

Of course, the effects will be positive, since Activision would have Microsoft’s resources at its disposal that will undoubtedly enhance the development of its franchise catalog in the current “hypercompetitive environment.”

“Being able to leverage Microsoft’s technology and toolset would benefit our teams to create even larger, more immersive experiences for our players,” Kostich said in an interview with VentureBeat. “Ultimately, it’s about realizing the creative visions of our development team in this hyper-competitive environment.”

Upcoming Call of Duty would improve thanks to Microsoft and its resources

The executive also recalled his intention to bring his franchises to more platforms and players; However, he still does not claim victory, because he knows that the regulatory process to approve the purchase is not over yet, so he commented that they have to let it take its course.

“The prospect of joining Microsoft is an extraordinary opportunity for our team and our players and we hope for a resolution soon,” concluded the executive.

