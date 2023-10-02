Nexi at historic lows, here are the repercussions on Cdp’s balance sheet

The half-yearly budget of Cdp highlights a problem that risks putting the group led by in serious difficulty Scannapieco but which is also one state owned. The published data highlights the decline being suffered on the stock market I connected, one of the public group’s subsidiaries. The title of the digital payments giant – we read in Affari e Finanza di Repubblica – in recent weeks has continued to update historical lowsarriving around 5,7 euro. The 13.56% controlled by CDP, the result of the merger at the end of 2021 with Sia, at current prices it’s worth just over a billion, a figure far lower than the 2.23 billion of the book value recorded by Cdp in the balance sheet. The report explains that the calculation of the book value is carried out not with stock market prices – as is the case for example with the stake in Poste – but with the “discounted cash flow” method. A choice that allows time to verify whether the strategies prepared by Nexi they will raise the title again.



Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is also dealing with a profound reorganization of the business areaa step strongly supported by CEO Dario Scannapieco, in line with the route indicated in the 2022-2024 strategic plan. A turning point that has a precise purpose, that is – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – strengthen its role in supporting the country in a phase of economic slowdown. Massimo takes stock of the company’s business The Carlo, deputy general director for a year and a half. According to the manager, very positive signs, in just the first six months of 2023 Cdp has committed a total of 10 billionthis is 60% more than a year ago.

