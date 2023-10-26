The third law of motion, also known as Newton’s third law, states that “if one body exerts a force on another, the latter exerts on the first a force equal in magnitude and opposite in direction to the first.” These laws are capable of describing physical phenomena at planetary and microscopic scales, but they also have limitations. The last one seems to have been marked by human reproductive cells.

Action without reaction. After analyzing the movement of human sperm, a team of researchers from Kyoto University has observed something unusual about it. According to the study recently published by this team, the propulsion capacity of these reproductive cells seems to defy the third law of motion.

What does it mean to challenge the third law of motion? In statements reported by New Scientist, Kenta Ishimoto, one of the authors of the study, explained this idea of ​​action without equivalent but opposite reaction as if we were pushing a wall, only, instead of it pushing our hand, canceling the force of this , the wall will escape us.

Propulsion system. The study, now published in the journal PRX Life, analyzed the movement of human sperm and unicellular algae called Chlamydomonas. In addition to being single-celled entities, sperm and algae have in common the tool with which they move, the flagellum.

The flagellum owes its name to its resemblance to a whip, but we tend to associate these filaments with a “tail.” At least in the case of male reproductive cells.

A viscous environment. The flagellum serves gametes and unicellular organisms to move through a viscous environment: water (yes, one of the properties of water is its viscosity on nanoscopic scales). According to the authors of the study, the elasticity of these flagella is a key characteristic in allowing these cells to propel themselves in a “non-reciprocal” way, that is, it allows them to violate this third law of motion.

“Odd” elasticity. The authors admit that they do not know much about the process through which sperm and algae take advantage of this elasticity to move, but they propose a framework through which to understand how this displacement occurs. One based on what they call the “odd” elasticity.

The property of odd elasticity would be what would allow the flagella to propel the cells efficiently, without losing their energy dispersed among the fluid through which they move.

Since odd elasticity did not fully explain the movement of the cells analyzed, the researchers proposed the concept of “odd elastic modulus.” This module is a variable whose magnitude would be related in the mathematical models used by the team to the ability of the flagellum to wave without being subject to the resistance of the surrounding liquid.

More than a simple movement. Understanding the movement of structures as small as cells has different advantages. The authors point out, for example, that in the future it could lead to the creation of small robots that use elastic properties to move. Even though this may result in violating the same laws of Newton’s motion.

Flagella are not exclusive to sperm and algae. Many single-celled organisms use these structures to move. Understanding how they do it could also help us understand how microorganisms, from algae to bacteria, move and spread.

