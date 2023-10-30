Suara.com – Chairman of the Election Winning Body of the United Development Party (Bappilu PPP) Sandiaga Uno responded to the news that Khofifah Indar Parawansa and Ridwan Kamil would join the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN).

Sandi said that if this really happened it would add positive energy to TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, because both of them are national figures who are very popular among society.

With the popularity of both of them, continued Sandi, it is hoped that they will be able to strengthen the struggle during the future presidential election.

“Mrs Khofifah and Kang Emil are national figures who are very popular in society,” said Sandi at the PPP Menteng DPP Office, Central Jakarta on Monday (30/10/2023) evening.

“Of course, if you join TPN, this is a contribution that will further strengthen our struggle, and God willing, it will be carried out until February 14,” he said.

Sandiaga added that PPP itself is targeting to win 11 million votes to win the Ganjar-Mahfud pair in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Sandi said, with the Green Economy tagline promoted by PPP, namely low prices, easy work and a blessed life, his party is confident of getting sympathy from the people

“Well, this is a spirit that we are carrying out, to ensure that PPP can reach the target of 11 million votes and contribute to the victory of the Ganjar-Mahfud pair,” he concluded.

Previously it was reported, Ganjar Pranowo spoke about the potential for increased support by joining other names in the Ganjar-Mahfud TPN structure. He gave a hint of the name Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

“Yes, (I want to withdraw Khofifah),” said Ganjar when met at the PDIP DPP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Ganjar admitted that he had established intensive communication with Khofifah.

“I communicate continuously when I go to East Java. Mrs. Khofifah, I’m here, so I hope I’m successful, because I’m very good with her,” he said.

Not only Khofifah, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil is also on the Ganjar-Mahfud TPN radar.

“Kang Emil also wants us to withdraw everything, but inviting these friends requires calmness of heart, sameness of mind, so that we can be united. I am haqul yaqin, the most suitable are Ganjar-Mahfud, these friends,” he said .