The character of Iron Man is powerful enough to have his own video game in the style of Spider-Man or Batman: Arkham.

As Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 nears its release for PS5, Patrick Klaus, General Manager of EA Motive, offers exciting information about the single-player Iron Man video game.

For starters, the Iron Man game is still in its early stages of pre-production, in the same phase it was in when it was first announced last year. This means that its launch is still several years away.

These are his words.

Patrick Klaus confirmed that the game will be built on Unreal Engine 5, which he says will “allow the development team to unleash their creativity and create something truly extraordinary.”

“We are in the early stages of pre-production, taking the time necessary to establish solid foundations for development. “We are already exploring exciting opportunities to bring the narrative, design and gameplay of Iron Man to life. It is exciting to see the fantasy begin to come to life.”

Electronic Arts

Details of the adventure.

While many details of the game are being kept under wraps, we know it will feature “an original narrative that leverages Iron Man’s rich history, capturing the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark, and allowing players to experience what it means to be Hombre de Hierro”. In addition, unique armor can be created unlike Spider-Man who has predefined suits.

Klaus revealed that EA has established a community council made up of passionate Iron Man and Marvel fans, who will provide feedback “on virtually every aspect of the development process. Since video games based on superhero characters are often unpredictable, feedback from true fans should provide peace of mind to many.”

Leading the team is Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game.

Since the game is still in an early stage, no release date has been announced.

Marvel

Although the specific platforms for which the game will be developed have not yet been revealed, given its status in the early stages of pre-production, it would not be surprising to see it released on the next generation of video game consoles, successors to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X| S.

Do you want to handle Iron Man? There are already other video games of this character, but none were as successful as Spider-Man or Batman: Arkham.