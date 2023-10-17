Director Shawn Levy reveals Deadpool 3 movie status and addresses Taylor Swift rumors.

Deadpool 3, the long-awaited third installment of the mercenary with a mouth, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. However, director Shawn Levy has recently shared an update on the film’s status, and it appears that the release date release could be in jeopardy due to ongoing strikes by Hollywood actors.

In an interview with TW, while talking about his upcoming Netflix limited series, All the Light We Cannot See, Shawn Levy revealed that they have already filmed and edited half of the movie. They are ready to resume production as soon as the actors’ strike is resolved, but they cannot guarantee that the film will be ready for release in May.

These are his words.

“I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have a release date. I know it was going to be May 3rd. Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in real jeopardy. We have shot half of the movie. I have edited half of the film. We can’t wait to get back to work and release this film next year.”

Deadpool 3

The director was also asked about rumors that Taylor Swift would make an appearance in Deadpool 3 as Dazzler. These rumors intensified recently when Swift was spotted at a soccer game with Levy, Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson), and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine).

Shawn Levy said: “The rumors sure are loud. I’m going across the board. No comments because it’s a double whammy. That’s related to Taylor. And it’s related to the MCU. I’m not a fool. “You’re going to have to wait and see.”

Dazzler (Alison Blaire) is a mutant from the Marvel comics who can convert sound vibrations into light and energy. We were able to briefly see this character in the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) played by Halston Sage.

Halston Sage como Dazzler

What will the film be about?

For now, we have few plot details for Deadpool 3. But supposedly there will be a battle between Wade Wilson and Wolverine throughout the multiverse until they have to team up to face a major threat.

The cast will also see Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio). While Emma Corrin (The Crown) is rumored to be playing Cassandra Nova, and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) is set to join the franchise.

For now, the only thing we can do is wait to find out if Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024. While the two previous installments can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.