In just a few hours, an entire month’s rain. In recent days, New York has experienced a truly extreme weather event, with approximately 200 mm or liters per square meter of rain falling at JFK airport in just 24 hours, the highest since official records have existed, i.e. since 1948.

This was last September 29th storm exceptionally violent hit the east coast, particularly in the states of New York and New Jersey. The dynamics that led to these torrential rains are linked to “one convergence of cold air masses descending from Canada and very warm and humid air ascending from the Gulf of Mexico. TO New Yorkwhere a state of emergency was declared, Brooklyn and Manhattan were submerged under five feet of water.

We know well that a single weather event must be evaluated with prudence and cannot be automatically correlated to the climate crisis, but in this sense attribution studies are becoming increasingly important which help us to better understand if and how the ongoing climate crisis may have contributed to making a particular event more violent and harmful.



And new rapid attribution studypublished by some leading Italian scientists, found that the type of event that happened on Friday was made 10-20% wetter than it would have been in the last century, all due to climate change.

Scholars have analyzed similar events (low pressure systems that led to the recent floods in New York) arriving at the conclusion that today they have changed compared to what they would have been if they had occurred in the past (1979-2000), and not only for natural variability. Precipitation changes show that similar events produce larger amounts (3 mm/day) of precipitation in the New York area and have become more frequent in the month of September.

The New York event, according to scientists’ conclusions, presents characteristics that can be attributed mainly to climate changes caused by man.

Second Davide FarandaCNRS researcher at LSCE – Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace, co-author of the study consulted by Icona Clima: “our analysis reveals that storms similar to those responsible for the floods in New York City are currently among 10 and 20% more intense compared to the past”.

“Climate change caused by human action – continues Faranda – plays a role dual role, intensifying these storms and heating the atmosphere. Deeper storms generate more intense phenomena, while a warmer atmosphere can contain more rain. It is important to note that we did not consider the additional factor of sea level rise, which, combined with urbanization and local geography, further amplifies the impact of such events in the current climate.”

The IPCC confirms: extreme events are also increasing in the United States

Per Erika Coppolascientist at the Earth System Physics Section The Abdus Salam International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste: “The results of this study confirm previous studies included in the latest IPCC WGI report, which show how similar extreme events have become increasingly frequent e intense on the east coast of the United States and how this was attributed to the Anthropic global warming. The projections climate data that we have available to date confirm that in this region similar extreme events will increase in number and become increasingly intense as global warming increases.”

As global temperatures rise due to human-induced climate change, New York it may face more frequent and severe heat waves, intense rainfall leading to urban flooding, elevated risks of storm surges, and chronic flooding due to rising sea levels. The extent of these impacts depends on factors such as global warming, local geography and regional climate patterns.