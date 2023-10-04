Airbnb’s problem belongs to everyone. The accommodation platform is one of the main reasons for the increase in rental prices in large cities. Fortunately, even Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, is already talking openly about it.

The system is “broken.” It is a literal description, said by the CEO of Airbnb himself in an interview with Bloomberg. After a year of controversy after controversy, the company already recognizes that something has to change.

“We need to put our house in order,” says Chesky. That is, they need to rethink their business and the impact they have, at least if they do not want to continue on the path of problems with users and with the different municipalities.

Prices must be lowered. “We want prices to move and be more competitive compared to hotels,” he points out. And to achieve this, he urges apartment owners to look at hotel rates in their area and adjust prices accordingly.

Airbnb announces that it is already working on its own tool so that hosts can compare prices with the rest.

Pese al “Airbnbust”. This request to lower prices is not so easy for Chesky, since earlier this year the platform faced a series of complaints that have been popularly called “Airbnbust.” That is, people burned from Airbnb.

Many hosts complained on social media that their profit margins were shrinking and that they were receiving far fewer visitors than usual. We had gone from the boom after the pandemic to a situation where many visitors are once again looking askance at short-term apartment rentals.

The New York movement has been a very clear warning. Chesky has acknowledged the impact of the restrictions announced by the New York City Council last August. In 2009 they represented 80% of his reserves, although right now “no city concentrates more than half of the business,” he explains. All in all, that around 50% for New York is about $40 billion, following the 2022 figures.

Embroidered. The message that Chesky tries to defend is that they are a company that has grown a lot and the original values ​​have been lost. He explains that Airbnb was born as a platform for “adventurous travelers” but that it has ended up in something very big when it still did not have the “foundations well marked.” We will see if this message of returning to more affordable prices really ends up getting through to the hosts.

Image | Wikimedia | denisbin

