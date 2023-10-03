Amazon Games has officially launched New World: Rise of the Angry Earth, the first paid expansion for the open-world role-playing game.

Coinciding with the game’s second anniversary, New World: Rise of the Angry Earth introduces mounts, progression and increased level cap to 65, new equipment rarity, weapon, a transformed zone, a new endgame expedition, the ability Heartrune and much more.

In Rise of the Angry Earth, the southeastern edge of Aeternum, formerly known as First Light, has fallen. Once a welcoming place for newcomers to Aeternum, the fields have been devastated by the fury of Artemis and the Furious Earth. No one knows for sure what has become of the people and villages that once populated the area, and a deadly barrier has prevented all but the most intrepid from trying to find out.

This abundance of earthly powers has awakened the powerful Beastmasters, a new potential adversary facing the people of Aeternum, but with them also comes a blessing: the secret to taming and riding animals.

New World: Rise of the Angry Earthnew content and features include:

Mounts – Summons a mount to travel faster through Aeternum. Tame horses, dire wolves and lions with various skins, customizable equipment and names of your choice. Level up the new Riding Skill to unlock upgrades like increased speed, power-ups, accessories, or higher-class food for your new friend. A Transformed Zone – Elysian Wilds – A magical and mysterious landscape transformed by Artemis and the Furious Earth with gorillas, mammoths and other beasts to fight. New Weapon – Flail – A versatile one-handed weapon, the Flail can be used alone or with a shield. Through a combination of hand-to-hand combat, arcane magic, and strong defenses, the wielder can bolster his party’s effectiveness without giving up the offensive.

New Progression: Players can increase character level up to 65 and gear score up to 700, with new attributes that help boost builds. Trade skills can be increased up to level 250 with new items to collect, refine, and craft. New Expedition – The Savage Divide – Open to players level 60 or higher, explorers track the primordial Beast Lords in search of new high-level rewards. New Heartrune Ability: Primal Fury: Players can unleash their inner beast and inflict light and heavy unarmed attacks on enemies.