Telegram, the messaging giant, surprises again with its latest update. If you thought you had seen it all, you were wrong. Let’s see in detail what this recent package of innovations brings with it.

In the eternal war between messaging applications, Telegram has added new functions to its application when chatting that promise to be very interesting for the user: improvements in responses, editing of the link preview, and more customization in the name.

More precise and private responses, preview of links and colors in names

Answers 2.0: You know, quote a message and respond. Yes, until now you could do it over another user’s entire message. But if it is very long or deals with different topics, now in Telegram you can quote specific parts of the message itself.

Let’s take an example. In the middle of a chat group, Juan says: “I liked the movie, but the ending not so much.” You, instead of responding to the full message, would just quote “the ending not so much” and say, “I loved that twist.”

By doing so, with an animation, other participants will be able to see exactly which part of the comment you are referring to, something unprecedented in messaging applications. According to the official statement, “Users can now quote specific parts of any message, making their responses 100% accurate,” and even multiple quotes can be chosen.

But It is not the only change when responding to messages. You can also choose to quote and reply directly in another chat if, for example, you want to reply to Juan privately and not disturb the rest of the group participants.

Adjustable Link Previews: Imagine sending a Computer Today article and being able to decide whether the preview appears above or below your message. Or adjust the image size of that preview, and even select which link to preview when there are several. And even decide if you don’t want a preview or if you only want a specific link.

The change proposed by Telegram may revolutionize the way links are shared In messaging applications, just as the thumbnails of a YouTube video are essential for users to reach the videos.

Name colors: If you are one of those who like to customize every corner of their applications, Telegram gives it to you on a silver platter with its Premium function. Now, as a trick, you can change the color of your name in all groups.

Besides, Any link you send or response to your messages will carry this badge. But that’s not all: you can choose an icon that will act as a background every time someone quotes you or responds, making it easier in groups to know the authorship of messages at a glance.

Improvements to stories and reply, forward and link settings

Additionally, for those who love stories, significant improvements have been incorporated. Among them stands out the ability to move forward or backward in videos and adjust the warmth and intensity of the front flash for selfies.

In addition, reply, forward and link configuration options are added. In a context in which WhatsApp does not stop announcing newsTelegram also proposes very interesting new features. We will have to see how they are received and how they work, because whatever the case, they promise.