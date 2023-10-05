Presented in conjunction with its road sister Speed ​​400, the Scrambler 400 slipper clutch. Dispense 40 HP at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 37.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The frame is a double cradle in steel tubes combined with a decomposable seat post and an aluminum swingarm (two premium motorcycle solutions). The standard equipment includes the electronic accelerator, deactivable ABS, traction control and a charging socket for smartphones and navigators.

The cycling of Scrambler 400 X it has dedicated dimensions: 23.2° steerer, 108 mm trail, 1,418 mm wheelbase, “increased” travel suspension (150/150 mm), 835 mm saddle, weight 179 kg (ODM). The braking system is also different compared to the Speed: 320 mm for the front disc, still bitten by a radially mounted caliper but with pads that offer a softer attack, in an offroad style.

Aesthetically the Scrambler few, targeted, stylistic and technical details. The first concern the “split” exhaust with perforated heat shield, the two-piece saddle, the alloy wheels that simulate the design of the spokes, the treaded Metzeler Karoo Street tires (100/90-19″ and 140/80-17″) , the crosspiece on the handlebar (wider than the Speed), the hand guards, the protective grille on the front headlight, the number plate, the knurled footrests and rear brake control for off-road riding and the sump guard. For all the features we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price, which found on the following page.