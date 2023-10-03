The more accessible For both the travel is 170mm. The braking system features a double 310 mm floating disc at the front with axially mounted two-piston Nissin calipers. At the rear, however, we find a single 255 mm disc with single-piston caliper.
In short:
• New Marzocchi suspension, 45mm USD forks and RSU with piggyback reservoirs and preload adjustment offering 170mm of travel with settings optimized for road riding
• Advanced technology package (not available on the previous Scrambler XC) to make the Scrambler
• Multifunction panel with integrated TFT display
• Five driving modes, including Off-road
• Full LED lighting, including signature DRLs, new compact taillight and new modern, minimal turn signals
• Additional USB charging
• Preparation for the My Triumph Connectivity platform.
