The color purple wants to take the box office by storm this Christmas and make an impact ahead of the Oscar race.

Arriving at the last minute on the billboard is a strategy that some feature films use so that their impact is recent during the strong part of the awards season. We may have one of those cases in 2023 with The Color Purple and its premiere on Christmas Day.

The film directed by Sam Blitz Bazawule is one of this year’s last entries on the billboard and comes with the attractive label of being a remake of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 classic that received 11 Oscar nominations.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

Being able to improve the results of the original film and convert a nomination into a statuette is one of the objectives of the film, which this time will feature Steven Spielberg as a producer, together with Oprah Winfrey y Quincy Jones.

A renewed story of the original film will try to reach new generations. In addition, the remake comes in the form of a musical, which will provide a different approach to those who enjoyed this drama at the time.

The color purple is a great bet for the Oscars

At the top of this article, you will find the new trailer for The Color Purple, where its spectacular cast shows off their acting and musical talents.

The new film features Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey y Colman Domingo forming its main cast.

The trailer also allows us to see, as the previous trailer did, the spectacular staging of many of the musical numbers that will pepper the film. movie by Sam Blitz Bazawule in that attempt to reach the younger audience.

It will also benefit from the presence of Halle Bailey as Nettie just after the singer and actress released The Little Mermaid with Disney.

The color purple hits theaters on December 25, 2023 wanting to take on the world. Will it manage to win the awards that the original film didn’t take?