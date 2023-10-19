With Joaquin Phoenix leading the cast, Napoleon lands in theaters on November 24, 2023 and will later be included in the Apple TV+ catalog.

Napoleon, the new film, arrives in theaters next month. movie biopic directed by Ridley Scott and produced by Apple Studios that will soon be part of its prestigious streaming service Apple TV+.

To whet your appetite, Sony Pictures Spain has launched a new trailer Napoleonwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this video.

Joaquin Phoenix steps into the shoes of the emperor in Ridley Scott’s new biopic

The plot of the new Ridley Scott movie focuses on the rise to power of French leader Napoleon Bonaparteas well as the relationship he establishes with the Empress Josephine, his consort.

According to the official synopsis of the film, Napoleon is “a personal look at the origins of the French military leader and his rapid, ruthless rise to emperor. The story is seen through the lens of Napoleon Bonaparte’s addictive and volatile relationship with his wife and only true love, Josephine.”

The leading role falls to Joaquin Phoenix, an acclaimed actor whose fame has increased greatly after his time in Joker, winning the Oscar for his performance as Batman’s archenemy.

His presence in Ridley Scott’s new film is a stroke of nostalgia for the actor, as he had not worked with the director again since Gladiator a whopping 23 years ago.

In addition to Phoenix, Napoleon’s cast includes Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence. Part One, The Son, Fragments of a Woman), Tahar Rahim (Madame Web, A Challenging Future), Youssef Kerkour (A Bit of Light, La casa Gucci), Ben Miles (Tetris, Midair Kidnapping) and Liam Edwards (Our Man from Jersey, Tate: Two Days of Blood), entre otros.

Napoleon opens in movie theaters in Spain on November 24, 2023 and shortly after it will reach the catalog of Apple TV+. What do you think of the new trailer for the film? Tell us in the comments.