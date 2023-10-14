Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters releases a new trailer, in which we see Godzilla and Kurt Russell, before its premiere on Apple TV+ next November.

The MonsterVerse will continue to expand starting next month through Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, the new Apple TV+ series about Godzilla, starring Kurt Russell.

To celebrate the launch of its next project, Apple TV+ shared a new trailer from Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, which you can see at the top of this article.

He trailer already lets us appreciate the tone of the series, which will revolve around Monarchthe shadowy research organization that was created after Godzilla’s first appearance in the 1950s. Today, Godzilla has returned to wreak havoc on society once again, but he hasn’t done it alone.

What is Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters about?

Apple TV+ has also released an updated synopsis of its next serieswhich we leave you below:

“After the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that devastated San Franciscoand the shocking revelation that the monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters follows two brothers as they follow in their father’s footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as Monarch.

“The clues lead them to the world of monsters and (…) to the army officer Lee Shaw (interpreted by Kurt Russell y Wyatt Russell), during the 1950s and half a century later, when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.”

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere on Apple TV+ next Friday, November 17 its first two episodes. From then on, every Friday a new chapter of the Godzilla series will await us, until completing the ten that will make up its first season.