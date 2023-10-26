Bradley Cooper directs, co-writes and stars in the story of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

Fall is when Netflix steps on the accelerator in its attempts to compete for the Oscar, the award that has been elusive for the platform for years. This year, several films could hit the key, never better said, for Netflix to get rid of its thorn. Of course, Maestro, the new movie Bradley Cooperpoints ways.

The ambitious biopic about the legendary American composer, Leonard Bernsteinfollows in TÀR’s footsteps by following an orchestra conductor and hopes that, in the case of a figure as representative as Bernstein, he will win in full.

Bradley Cooper not only becomes Leonard Bernstein in the Netflix filmbut also directs the biopic and co-wrote the script along with Josh Singer.

They accompany him in the main cast of Maestro Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola y Alexa Swinton.

Maestro: a Netflix ode to one of the most famous composers of the 20th century

If you head to the top of this article, you’ll find the new trailer for Maestro, where we see the film adopt the mockumentary format in some segments.

Maestro will especially focus on the life of Leonard Bernstein through his relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Mulligan) over the years.

This 2023 ends in a sprint for Netflix: several of its films will go to theaters to be eligible for the Oscars, including The Assassin, Rebel Moon: Girl of Fire and, of course, Maestro, which will hit the big screen on November 22thalmost a month before it lands on Netflix, the December 20th.

It is also being a strong year for biopics: Oppenheimer raised the stakes a lot in the summer, but Maestro will also have to compete with Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which arrives at the end of the year.

