The Witcher: Path of Destiny is a new board game co-developed by CD Projekt RED, featuring Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri and more characters from the “witcher” universe. It will be financed by crowdfunding starting October 19.

A new board game The Witcher has been announced, and has a quality guarantee, because it is from the creators of The Witcher: Old World. The game has been developed by Go On Board in collaboration with CD Projekt REDusing the same designs as the video games, based in turn on the literary saga of Andrzej Sapkowski.

However, it will be different from Old World. Is called The Witcher: Path of Destinyand will be funded through the Gamefound crowdfunding platform (starting October 19).

The goal is to publish the game in several languages, including Spanish. But what is it about? The Witcher: Path of Destiny?

This will be the next board game The Witcher: Path of Destiny

The Witcher: Path of Destiny can be played 1 to 5 players (you can play it alone) and each game will tell a different story, in addition to giving a different twist to the mechanics, ensuring replayability.

Games will last 45 to 90 minutes, and players will initially take on the roles of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Dandelion and Vesemir, although more characters will join the story as the campaign progresses.

The game will adapt stories like Stryga, The Lesser Evil or The End of the World, all of them stories by Sapkowski. It will have many high-quality components: cards, miniatures and a large board with designs supervised by CD Projekt RED.

“It’s easy to learn but with a lot of depth and strategy. It’s a completely different approach to The Witcher universe and at the same time captures you both mechanically and thematically,” says one of the first reviews of the game, cited by Go On Board.

On this site you can learn more about the board game The Witcherincluding rewards for patrons, whose crowdfunding campaign begins on October 19.